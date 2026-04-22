Ruffer LLP Invests $3.11 Million in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,370 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.11% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the bank's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,972 shares of the bank's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,353 shares of the bank's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the bank's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts: Sign Up

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.53 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of Hawaii

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings after the quarter — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted its target to $95 and kept an outperform rating, and DA Davidson raised its target to $82 (neutral). Upgrades increase upside expectations and can support the share price. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and ratings after the quarter — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted its target to $95 and kept an outperform rating, and DA Davidson raised its target to $82 (neutral). Upgrades increase upside expectations and can support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and margin strength: management reported a cycle-high net interest income and Q1 NIM of ~2.74% with a target of ~2.9% by year-end, suggesting better core revenue going forward. This offsets pressure from noninterest income. Read More.

Net interest income and margin strength: management reported a cycle-high net interest income and Q1 NIM of ~2.74% with a target of ~2.9% by year-end, suggesting better core revenue going forward. This offsets pressure from noninterest income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — BOH announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70/share (3.5% yield), which can attract income-focused investors and provide support to the stock. (Record May 29; pay June 12.)

Dividend declared — BOH announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70/share (3.5% yield), which can attract income-focused investors and provide support to the stock. (Record May 29; pay June 12.) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and presentation materials posted — management emphasized resilient core operations, loan growth and conservative funding; full transcripts/slides are available for investors to review detail and tone. Read More.

Earnings call and presentation materials posted — management emphasized resilient core operations, loan growth and conservative funding; full transcripts/slides are available for investors to review detail and tone. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the preferred shares and capital mix as potentially better risk/reward for some investors; this is thematic and may affect investor preference but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More.

Market commentary highlights the preferred shares and capital mix as potentially better risk/reward for some investors; this is thematic and may affect investor preference but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS and revenue missed estimates — GAAP EPS $1.30 vs. ~$1.33 expected; revenue $192.3M vs. ~$193.5M est. Small miss pressured near-term sentiment. Read More.

Q1 EPS and revenue missed estimates — GAAP EPS $1.30 vs. ~$1.33 expected; revenue $192.3M vs. ~$193.5M est. Small miss pressured near-term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fee income declined and operating expenses rose year-over-year, weighing on profitability despite higher NII; analysts flagged these headwinds in coverage notes. Read More.

Fee income declined and operating expenses rose year-over-year, weighing on profitability despite higher NII; analysts flagged these headwinds in coverage notes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell year-over-year (reported net income down to ~$57.4M), underscoring that NIM gains haven’t fully offset other pressures this quarter. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BOH. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Hawaii from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Bank of Hawaii from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of Hawaii, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Hawaii wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Hawaii currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here