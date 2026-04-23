Ruffer LLP Sells 21,058 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 21,058 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $856,972.32. The trade was a 74.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 958,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,259,497. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,881 shares of company stock worth $6,139,356. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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