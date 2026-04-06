Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. GE Aerospace comprises 3.3% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.89.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $280.92 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $294.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.72.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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