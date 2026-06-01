Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,663 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 64,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Ryanair worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ryanair by 645,657.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,789,672 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 2,789,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,738,934 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,851,043,000 after buying an additional 2,626,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,970,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,465,187 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,250,932,000 after buying an additional 1,002,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,041,000 after buying an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.78 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryanair

In other news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,147.04. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $548,290.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,001.26. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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