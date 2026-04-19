Rydar Equities Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Rydar Equities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,772 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rydar Equities Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rydar Equities Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. President Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.82 and a 200-day moving average of $301.77. The company has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here