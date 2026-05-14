Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 267,650 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.12% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,430,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $671,045,000 after buying an additional 481,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $472,617,000 after buying an additional 4,431,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $97,378,000 after buying an additional 447,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,930,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 903,841 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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