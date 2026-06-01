Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Sage Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sage Investment Advisers LLC opened a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter, buying 2,330 shares valued at about $1.085 million.
  • Deere reported better-than-expected fiscal results, with quarterly EPS of $6.55 versus the $5.70 estimate and revenue of $13.37 billion, up 5.4% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share, payable August 10, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $638.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company.

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE DE opened at $542.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $572.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $736.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deere & Company Right Now?

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines