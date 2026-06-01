Sage Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,019 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,495 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,327 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $64,773,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $230.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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