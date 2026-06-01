Sage Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,829 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after buying an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $126,834,000 after buying an additional 258,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $529.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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