Sage Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $225.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $542.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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