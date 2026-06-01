Sage Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $262.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $256.57 and its 200 day moving average is $245.71. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Article Title

The STB did accept Union Pacific’s revised merger application, which keeps the transaction alive and moves it one step forward in the regulatory process. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Article Title

Brookfield Infrastructure may benefit from divestitures if the merger eventually proceeds, since regulators are expected to require sales of regional lines, yards, or equipment. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Article Title

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said they will work with regulators and continue pushing the case for creating the first transcontinental railroad. Negative Sentiment: The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Article Title

The STB’s pause signals more regulatory friction, extending the approval timeline and increasing uncertainty around whether the merger will close on the company’s preferred schedule. Negative Sentiment: CN publicly backed the regulator’s decision to freeze the review, arguing Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern still haven’t met the higher standard needed to justify the deal. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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