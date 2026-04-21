SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 38,600 GE Aerospace $GE

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,890,000. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.9% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,097,527,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,465,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,945,043,000 after acquiring an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

GE opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average of $307.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $319.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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