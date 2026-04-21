SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $17.08 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 244,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,077,000. CocaCola comprises approximately 2.7% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KO opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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