SageGuard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,060 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.51 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,382.03. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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