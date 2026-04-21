SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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