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SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $14.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought 24,340 shares of Invesco QQQ in Q4 worth about $14.95 million, making QQQ roughly 2.4% of its portfolio and its 12th-largest holding.
  • Invesco QQQ opened at $644.33 (12‑month range $437.62–$650.20) with 50-/200‑day SMAs of $603.00 and $611.37, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (annualized $2.93, ~0.5% yield).
  • Market context: strong ETF inflows and AI-driven tech spending are supporting QQQ demand, while rotation into small caps and geopolitical/macro risks could weigh on its relative performance.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,340 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 81,102 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $49,822,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $437.62 and a 12-month high of $650.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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