Sageworth Trust Co Sells 36,353 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 36,353 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here