Sageworth Trust Co Sells 4,108 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $398.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 365.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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