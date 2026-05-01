Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,770,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1,300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $209,976,000 after purchasing an additional 651,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $680,564,000 after purchasing an additional 594,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saia by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 557,129 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $166,782,000 after purchasing an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,305,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.06.

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Key Headlines Impacting Saia

Here are the key news stories impacting Saia this week:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $448.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.69 and a 12-month high of $454.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $382.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 5,226 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.95, for a total transaction of $2,027,426.70. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,646.45. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.03, for a total value of $356,351.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,728,849.32. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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