Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Saia were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Saia by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 800 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.00, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,073. This trade represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total transaction of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,842,478.40. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $449.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.82. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $460.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Saia from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $444.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saia wasn't on the list.

While Saia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here