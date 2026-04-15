San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Mynaric, adding laser optical communications and a European footprint to Rocket Lab’s space‑systems lineup — expands addressable market and cross‑sell opportunities. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Mynaric, adding laser optical communications and a European footprint to Rocket Lab’s space‑systems lineup — expands addressable market and cross‑sell opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unveiled the Gauss electric satellite thruster with production capacity >200 units/year — addresses a known propulsion bottleneck for constellations and supports recurring hardware revenue. Read More.

Unveiled the Gauss electric satellite thruster with production capacity >200 units/year — addresses a known propulsion bottleneck for constellations and supports recurring hardware revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New/renewed commercial launch contracts (repeat iQPS multi‑launch deal) and a reported multi‑launch agreement that prompted an analyst reiteration — strengthens backlog and near‑term revenue visibility. Read More.

New/renewed commercial launch contracts (repeat iQPS multi‑launch deal) and a reported multi‑launch agreement that prompted an analyst reiteration — strengthens backlog and near‑term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and sector momentum: recent upgrades and bullish coverage (Citigroup upgrade noted) plus broad enthusiasm in space stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO are lifting sentiment. Read More.

Analyst and sector momentum: recent upgrades and bullish coverage (Citigroup upgrade noted) plus broad enthusiasm in space stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO are lifting sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in lists and features highlighting space stocks (MarketBeat, Motley Fool, Benzinga) is bringing investor attention but is not a guaranteed revenue catalyst. Read More.

Inclusion in lists and features highlighting space stocks (MarketBeat, Motley Fool, Benzinga) is bringing investor attention but is not a guaranteed revenue catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain concerns — RKLB is not yet profitable (negative P/E), trades at a premium to peers on sales, so expectations are high and execution risk is elevated. Read More.

Valuation and profitability remain concerns — RKLB is not yet profitable (negative P/E), trades at a premium to peers on sales, so expectations are high and execution risk is elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Prior volatility and recent pullbacks underline downside risk if launches, integration of acquisitions, or production scale for new products miss targets. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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