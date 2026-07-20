Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,805 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 37,781 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Clear Str raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.56 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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