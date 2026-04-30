Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,420,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,951 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $169,222.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,173.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PEG opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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