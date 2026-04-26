Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,470 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,645,000 after acquiring an additional 401,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:PM opened at $164.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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