Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 324.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 134,061 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4,368.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 791,494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 773,780 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 722,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 613,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,323,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,187,000 after acquiring an additional 443,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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