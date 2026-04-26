Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $44.09 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,127 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $44,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company's stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the company's stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,405 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company's stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $55,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.06.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $284.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.64. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $196.86 and a one year high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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