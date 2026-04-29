Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,478 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 22,710 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $101.53.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $2.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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