Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,927 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,193,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $115,826,000 after acquiring an additional 644,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,697.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,024 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $63,009,000 after acquiring an additional 566,635 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 44.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $155 from $128 (maintaining an "equal weight" rating), implying upside to the current price and signaling improved analyst outlook for the stock. MarketScreener

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $155 from $128 (maintaining an "equal weight" rating), implying upside to the current price and signaling improved analyst outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank substantially increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for EOG (FY2026 to ~$15.65 and FY2027 to ~$14.50 from much lower prior figures), reflecting much stronger expected profitability that could lift forward estimates and investor sentiment. MarketBeat – EOG

Scotiabank substantially increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for EOG (FY2026 to ~$15.65 and FY2027 to ~$14.50 from much lower prior figures), reflecting much stronger expected profitability that could lift forward estimates and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Preview pieces from Zacks and Yahoo argue EOG has the right setup (production, cost structure, and analyst expectations) to post an earnings beat next week, which supports a bullish near-term narrative heading into the print. Zacks preview Yahoo preview

Preview pieces from Zacks and Yahoo argue EOG has the right setup (production, cost structure, and analyst expectations) to post an earnings beat next week, which supports a bullish near-term narrative heading into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a broader piece framing EOG as a "strong value stock" on style-score metrics — useful background for longer-term investors but less likely to move price immediately. Zacks value piece

Zacks published a broader piece framing EOG as a "strong value stock" on style-score metrics — useful background for longer-term investors but less likely to move price immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer commentary: a Yahoo piece on ConocoPhillips (COP) suggests sector valuation dynamics (COP trading at an EV/EBITDA discount) — useful context but not directly about EOG’s fundamentals. Yahoo – COP article

Sector/peer commentary: a Yahoo piece on ConocoPhillips (COP) suggests sector valuation dynamics (COP trading at an EV/EBITDA discount) — useful context but not directly about EOG’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Non-EOG item: Oneok (OKE) reported a modest Q1 beat; sector earnings beats can help overall midstream sentiment, but this is peripheral to EOG’s upstream outlook. Zacks – Oneok

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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