Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $579.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $607.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $468.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $535.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $46,476,441. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here