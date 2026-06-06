Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Stock Position Increased by Situational Awareness LP

Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 816.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,200 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 939,200 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for about 4.5% of Situational Awareness LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned 0.71% of Sandisk worth $250,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,559.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,174.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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