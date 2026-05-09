Sanmina Corporation $SANM Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,919 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sanmina worth $46,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sanmina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 165,805 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sanmina by 354.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 289,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sanmina by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,168 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,917,805.32. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,312,003. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $248.35 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.43 and a 12 month high of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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