Sanmina Corporation $SANM Position Cut by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,032 shares of company stock worth $35,312,003. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Stock Up 1.1%

SANM opened at $238.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.11. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $78.43 and a one year high of $255.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here