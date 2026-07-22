SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,323 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 104,033 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in SAP by 14.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the software maker's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Stock Down 2.4%

SAP stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.06 and a fifty-two week high of $307.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAP wasn't on the list.

While SAP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here