Saturna Capital Corp Has $35.49 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,509,702,000 after buying an additional 303,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,940,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,448,340,000 after acquiring an additional 352,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,281,627,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $289.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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