Saturna Capital Corp Raises Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,355 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in CRH were worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in CRH by 67.5% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 37,087 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $10,177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,244 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.2% during the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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