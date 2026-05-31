Savant Capital LLC Buys 54,620 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,039 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 54,620 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,671,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $770,273,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,844,000 after purchasing an additional 175,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Realty Income Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of O opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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