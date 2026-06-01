Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 80,901 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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