Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $316.55 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $286.15 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $312.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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