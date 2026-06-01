Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 217,724 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 538,548 shares of company stock worth $44,241,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GM stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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