Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,120 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $226,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $60,148.77. Following the sale, the director owned 2,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,426.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $178,340.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $3,251,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of TXRH opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.82 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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