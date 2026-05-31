Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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