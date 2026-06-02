Savant Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 281.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

Science Applications International Stock Up 10.4%

SAIC opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's payout ratio is 19.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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