Savant Capital LLC Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,450 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,291,058 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $446,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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