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Savant Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Savant Capital LLC cut its Freeport-McMoRan stake by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 55,937 shares and leaving it with 33,349 shares valued at about $1.69 million.
  • Freeport-McMoRan reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.57 versus $0.47 expected and revenue of $6.23 billion versus $5.73 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on FCX, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.72, though several firms trimmed their price targets recently.
  • Interested in Freeport-McMoRan? Here are five stocks we like better.

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 55,937 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.0%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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