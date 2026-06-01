Savant Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 11,553 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 93,660 shares of company stock valued at $21,346,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $281.69 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $283.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. ARR growth article

Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. AI security narrative article

Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. Negative Sentiment: EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Insider sale article

EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on near-term fundamentals, pointing to rising acquisition costs, share dilution, and a mixed outlook heading into Q3 earnings. Q3 earnings outlook article

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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