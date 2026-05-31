Savant Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,912 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,340,000 after acquiring an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Globe Life by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 962,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,247 shares of company stock worth $19,040,392. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GL opened at $153.46 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $157.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's payout ratio is 9.13%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here