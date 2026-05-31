Savant Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,670 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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