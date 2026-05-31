Savant Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 124,666 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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