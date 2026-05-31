Savant Capital LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,831 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,683 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $595,165.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,942.65. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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