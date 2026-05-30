Savant Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $178,941,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

GS stock opened at $1,024.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $592.17 and a twelve month high of $1,027.22. The company has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $913.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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